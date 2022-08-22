Singleton Rugby Club is hoping to complete the work and fit-out of its new grandstand at Rugby Park in March 2023.
Funded by multiple NSW Government grants, the new facilities include a covered grandstand with seating for 440 spectators, kiosk, change rooms, gym area, toilet facilities, storeroom, and a training and rehabilitation room.
Singleton Rugby Club president Shane Thompson said the seating in the grandstand was now open to the public along with the canteen selling only pre-prepared food during home games.
"We need another $250,000 to complete the work and the fit-out - which includes finishing the canteen so food can be prepared on-site and the gym and rehabilitation room, " he said.
"So we are applying for more government grants and are hoping to have the facility completed and ready for use in March 2023."
The initial $900,000 for the project came from a regional sports grand funding program with a further $400,000 in funding coming through the NSW Resources for Regions funding. The club thanked Lahey's Constructions site team and project delivery partners in what was described as a united effort - including of course Singleton Rugby Club, Singleton Council, and the NSW Government, along with Thomas Consulting, McCallum PFCA, Valley Wide Electrical, MooreCivil, Hedweld Engineering, MNC Plumbing, Finnigan Concrete Constructions, Trius Fabrications, Morrison's Doors, and Boral Concrete.
Saturday's games saw several players celebrate major milestones including Peter Santarossa with 100 Club Games, Steve Lawrence with 100 Club Games, Dean Cruickshanks with 250 Club Game and Anthony Partridge 250 1st Grade games.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
