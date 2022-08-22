Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Progress on Broke Road and erosion holes as Hunter prepares for rain and flood with La Nina alert

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
Updated August 22 2022 - 7:01am, first published 12:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pravesh Shah standing where floodwater destroyed Broke Road with cars using temporary access road behind him. Picture: Peter Lorimer

AS PROGRESS is made filling erosion holes, pumping water and fixing roads around Broke, residents are still playing the waiting game.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Hamilton

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.