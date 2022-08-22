Hunter Valley Police are set to be better placed to respond rural crime across the Upper Hunter after securing one of the 10 additional Rural Crime Investigators that have been appointed across the state.
According to Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell, the appointment is part of the biggest increase in police numbers in more than 30 years.
"The new role will create a unit of three specialist investigators for the Hunter Valley Police District and I now urge rural communities to report all incidents of crime on their farms and in their community," he said.
"What is also significant about this Rural Crime Prevention Team announcement is that extra investigators have been assigned to police districts neighbouring my electorate," Mr Layzell said.
"I hope the strengthening of the rural crime team sends a very strong message to those who have targeted rural properties across the Upper Hunter - the Rural Crime Prevention Team is now stronger and your prospects of being caught have just increased."
Minister for Police Paul Toole said the positions delivered on the government's commitment to community safety through the roll-out of 1,500 extra police positions over four years.
"Rural crime specialist investigators focus on a range of crime, whether it's theft of stock, grain or wool, rural arson and fraud, firearm offences, cruelty to animals or trespassing," Mr Toole said.
"These crimes affect farmers, their families and entire livelihoods, so it's critical we have the support and resources needed to ensure regional communities continue to thrive," Mr Toole said.
