Fiona Simson took out the Jean Byrnes Salver for the best nett from the starting handicap with a score of 146, a fine average of 73, and the Veteran's Nett, (the aggregate of the daily nett scores), by one shot to Yvonne Palmer. Cheryl Clydsdale won the Division 1 nett from Lyn Banks and Julie Leckie while Yvonne Palmer won the Division 2 nett from Kathy Robinson. Yvonne Palmer will also be the recipient of the Doon MacCallum prize sponsored by Ken MacCallum for the best nett in the final round by a Division 2 player.