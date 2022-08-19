Muswellbrook squash report: Teams organised and ready to rumble

The Workers Club match of the round had to wait until the end of the night when Josh "when will it end" Oldham for the Royal Hotel took on Daryl "when will it end" Coveny for Hunter Medical Practice in a catch-up game from two weeks ago and boy, did it catch up to them. Both players threw their heart and souls into the match (but not their bodies) with Josh having the ball on a string in the first game only to lose focus allowing Daryl to bounce back and grab the second. Josh snatched the third and looked comfortable in the fourth but Daryl never gave up and some of his 360 degree turns of the back wall smashes into the nick had to be seen to be believed (both players are still shaking their heads) which saw him tie the match up at two apiece begging the question, who had the stamina left to take the match? In the end it was Josh who remembered how his serve won him the first game and staggered home in a great clash of the titans.