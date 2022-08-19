Muswellbrook squash report: Teams organised and ready to rumble

It is the end of round one with two rounds to play and teams are settling in nicely.
With team captains and team names all organised the players are ready to dedicate the next two rounds into some serious squash and commitment to their team.
The club is also grateful for the support of the team sponsors Hunter Medical Practice, Edward Higgins Parkinson, Curtis Gant Betts, Railway Hotel and the Royal Hotel Muswellbrook and welcome the Workers Club sponsoring the match of the round for the best game on court each week.
Meanwhile, back on the squash courts ...
Court 1 and it was the Royal Hotel Muswellbrook overcoming the Railway Hotel in a thrilling 3 rubbers to 2 victory.
The number ones set the tone with a hard running, hard hitting, hard breathing four set marathon that kept the crowd engaged from start to finish. In the end Chris "born again" Agosto for the Royal came back from losing the first set 10-9 to play an impeccable line and length frustrating Tim "dead and buried" Valantine from the Railway in a great match. Royals went to 2-0 up when Adrian "down but not out" fought back from 2-0 down to scrape home against Ken "out but not down" McCartney in a hard-fought encounter possibly helped by Ken doing a hammie during the fourth set.
Court 2 sees Curtis Gant Betts continuing their solid form with an unassailable 3 rubbers to 1 lead over Edward Higgins Parkinson with a match to play after super sub Melissa "I love squash" Fairhurst filled in admirably for Linda "I miss squash" Barwick to overcome a running Tina "bloody squash" Burt in a crowd pleasing four sets. Tina had all guns blazing to pip Melissa 10-8 in a tough first set but Melissa fought back to snatch the second set 9-7. Melissa then got her line and length back in order to power home in the next two sets although Tina kept fighting to the end in a crowd-pleasing match. Hunter Medical Practice had the rest ready for EHP next week.
The Workers Club match of the round had to wait until the end of the night when Josh "when will it end" Oldham for the Royal Hotel took on Daryl "when will it end" Coveny for Hunter Medical Practice in a catch-up game from two weeks ago and boy, did it catch up to them. Both players threw their heart and souls into the match (but not their bodies) with Josh having the ball on a string in the first game only to lose focus allowing Daryl to bounce back and grab the second. Josh snatched the third and looked comfortable in the fourth but Daryl never gave up and some of his 360 degree turns of the back wall smashes into the nick had to be seen to be believed (both players are still shaking their heads) which saw him tie the match up at two apiece begging the question, who had the stamina left to take the match? In the end it was Josh who remembered how his serve won him the first game and staggered home in a great clash of the titans.
See you on the courts
