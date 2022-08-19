The Australian Army will be conducting artillery training at Singleton base from this week with live firing and night firing set to occur during the exercise.
Exercise Long Tan, conducted by the 1st Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery, will operate at the Singleton Training area from August 22 to September 11, 2022.
According to a Defence spokesperson, the training activity will include the use of artillery.
"Safety, noise management and the environment are vital considerations in the planning and conduct of Defence activities, and the Australian Army will operate with a view to minimise the impact on the local communities," the spokesperson said.
According to Defence, live firing is expected to take place between August 25 and August 26.
Live fire will occur between the hours of 8am-6pm, with the possibility of limited night firing to no later than 10:00pm.
For more information regarding noise alert information visit: https://www.army.gov.au/our-news/noise-and-training-notices
