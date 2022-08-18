I'd like to remind residents that with the recent floods and persistent wet weather it is important to continue monitoring the health of your horses.
If your horse has been standing in water or mud for long periods of time it can lead to several health issues.
For more information on how to care for horses after floods contact your nearest Local Land Services District Veterinarian on 1300 795 299.
Unfortunately Service NSW services will not be available at the Upper Hunter Shire Council office in Merriwa from Wednesday, August 17 for a period of about two months due to staff shortages.
Council is working with Service NSW to see if we can get priority training for our new customer service officers in Merriwa.
If you require Service NSW after Wednesday, August 17, you can visit Service NSW Centres in Muswellbrook or Mudgee or visit the Service NSW Agency at Coolah.
The Council offices will remain open during this period.
The Council is also working with Service NSW to bring their mobile centre to Merriwa and Cassilis more frequently.
The mobile centre is currently scheduled to visit Scone and Murrurundi on the following dates:
For any inquiries about Service NSW, call 13 77 88 from Monday to Friday between 7am and 7pm.
R U OK? Day is coming up on Thursday, September 8.
The day is a time to acknowledge the importance of mental health and make sure we are checking in on our friends, family and colleagues.
To celebrate the day, Murrurundi library is hosting an event to help community members get together and connect.
Everyone is invited to come along to the Murrurundi library at 2pm on Thursday, September 8 to enjoy a fun afternoon including entertainment by Jean Paul Bell, some brain teasers and afternoon tea.
If you'd like to come along, call the library on (02) 6540 1363 to book a spot.
A reminder that nominations to join the Australia Day Sub-Committee are still open and close on Wednesday, August 31.
This committee is responsible for overseeing the planning and provisioning of Australia Day activities and to making recommendations to Council on matters regarding Australia Day in Merriwa, Murrurundi, Scone and Aberdeen. The committee meets approximately four times a year.
To download the nomination form visit upperhunter.nsw.gov.au
Maurice Collison is the mayor of Upper Hunter Shire
