On Thursday, August 11, the Scone lady golfers played the first round of the Club Championships.
On a good day for golf with the course in great condition, the winner of the Scone RSL Group prize was Julie Leckie who had 70 nett. Lyn Banks was the runner up with 72 nett winning the Plants On Main prize.
These two players lead the Championship with Lyn Banks' round of 79 putting her four shots ahead of Julie Leckie's 83.
In Division 2, Sarah Howey had 101 to be two shots ahead of Ann Cameron. In Division 3 Fiona Simson leads Noreen Marshall by two shots also.
June Jukes won the NTP on the 8 th hole while the Birdie Box on the 13 th was won by both Julie Leckie and Fiona Simson, but having gone off last week it was only worth one ball!
The ball winners were: Julie Leckie 70, Lyn Banks 72, Cheryl Clydsdale, Fiona Simson 73, Sarah Howey 74, Yvonne Palmer, Judy Carmody 75 and Kathy Robinson 77 on a countback from Ann Cameron and June Jukes. The second round was due to be played on Sunday, August 14 but the persistent rain has resulted in the course being closed for the weekend at least. Consequently the final round will be played on Thursday, August 18 and the championships reduced to 36 holes.
Players will be competing for the daily prizes sponsored by Scone Newsagency and Plants on Main, along with the perpetual trophies for scratch winners in each division and the overall nett and divisional nett prizes. In the weekly stableford competition, a field of twenty two played.
Brad Hockley and Glen Tarrant won the Scone RSL Group prizes as winner and runner up with 38 and 36 points. Balls went to these players plus Tim Smith 36, Matthew Galvin, Charlie Wintle, Jake Teague 35, Hew Llewelyn, Jono Keep, Charlie Wintle, Mick Reynolds 34 and Clayton Rogers 33 points.
On Saturday, August 20 the O'Donnell Family will sponsor the 18 Hole Individual and 2Ball Stableford event whilst the weekly competition continues and the ladies play the final round of the championships on Thursday, August 18. On Sunday, August 21 the Mixed Foursomes Championship will be contested sponsored by Ross and Lyn Banks.
The Vets played a 2BBB & Ind. Stableford event at Aberdeen Golf Club on Tuesday, Aug 9 - a change from the annual program due to wet fairways at Scone.
Thank you Aberdeen G C and Wendy in the restaurant.
The 26 players were pretty cold early but Russell Jukes experimented with sandwich bags on his feet and he reports warm tootsies. It takes very careful filling-in of score cards for this event. Thank you to Chris and Paul Constable for sorting the cards.
Rod Upton and Brian Dever came out on top with 41 points from Dave Taylor and Tony Pearson second 39 C/B and John Belfield and Paul Constable third 39.
Balls went to Trevor Wilson and Robert Colbert 38, Russell Jukes and Dave Bradshaw, and Terry Mitchell and Lindsay Hodge all on 37.
The Bradman's trophy, kindly donated by Garry Morley was won by Mick McCormick and President Paul Gorman. The best individual score was from Des Partridge 33 (not counting the six best-ball prize winners above).
Nearest the Pins: 4th Trevor Wilson 7th Paul Constable 13th Lindsay Hodge 16th Andy Medway 9th/18th Reg Davidson. We wish Gary Morley, Les Brown and Paul Gorman best wishes as they are a bit crook at present.
FUTURE GAMES: Tuesdays:- on Aug 16, Stfd at Denman; on Aug 23, Stfd at Scone OR stroke and putting at Aberdeen (TBC); on Aug 30, Stfd at Murrurundi (MEDAL round); on Sept 6, Stfd at Mbk (book-in with the proshop please).
Hit-offs by 8.30am.
