Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Scone lady golfers play first round of Club Championships.

Updated August 16 2022 - 12:54am, first published August 14 2022 - 9:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMING UP: O'Donnell Family will sponsor the 18 Hole Individual and 2Ball Stableford event on August 20.

On Thursday, August 11, the Scone lady golfers played the first round of the Club Championships.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.