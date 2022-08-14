The ball winners were: Julie Leckie 70, Lyn Banks 72, Cheryl Clydsdale, Fiona Simson 73, Sarah Howey 74, Yvonne Palmer, Judy Carmody 75 and Kathy Robinson 77 on a countback from Ann Cameron and June Jukes. The second round was due to be played on Sunday, August 14 but the persistent rain has resulted in the course being closed for the weekend at least. Consequently the final round will be played on Thursday, August 18 and the championships reduced to 36 holes.

