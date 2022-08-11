Work started yesterday on a $100,000 "temporary" Broke Road solution, with council aiming for permanent repairs within 12 months despite a 40 week wait on "key elements" for the road's repairs.
Part of the road, a few hundred metres outside Broke village, was destroyed during floods in early July. Singleton Council said previously they are looking to rebuild the road so it can better withstand extreme flooding.
Advertisement
Broke Road is the town's main connection to Singleton. Alternate routes, which residents say are suffering because of the extra traffic, add up to 10 minutes to the already half hour drive.
Singleton Council said on Wednesday morning that work was beginning on a "temporary side track" through private lands to bypass the damaged section.
"These works will commence today," the council said.
"The side track will be a single lane road with a 4.5t load limit that operate under the control of traffic lights. Exemption to the load limit will be approved for school buses and emergency vehicles only.
"Council envisages that the side track will be open to traffic on Friday 19 August 2022, weather permitting."
Council said the track will cost around $100,000 and they will seek funding through NSW Disaster Assistance arrangements.
The temporary side track is being built due to the "likelihood of a long delay with rebuilding Broke Road", the council said.
"Council has also been exploring the procurement of required infrastructure for the Broke Road project and early advice indicates that there could be a 40 week lead in time to procure some key elements," they said.
"We thank residents for their ongoing patience and understanding as these remedial works are undertaken."
Despite this, council envisages works to be completed within 12 months.
Geotechnical investigations are underway this week to determine appropriate remediation works on Broke Road other roads in the township.
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.