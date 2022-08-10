There's plenty to look forward to over the coming months for the Squash Club with several events coming up.
Along with the second round of the Roy Frost Tournament at Port Macquarie in October, players will also be getting in shape for the Club Championships sometime in October as well.
Players can also look forward to the Upper Hunter Championships which will hopefully see players from Muswellbrook, Scone, Denman and Merriwa take part in what was a terrific day of squash action when it was last held back in 2019 and with Scone triumphant that weekend the trophies are still there for the taking later this year.
Watch this space for more details.
Meanwhile, back on the squash courts ...
Court 1 saw Hunter Medical Practice keeping their patience to hold off the Railway Hotel by three rubbers to two.
Mick "in the ditches" Lane had to withstand a dogged attack from Anthony "to the death" Thompson in an entertaining match.
Although Laney sealed the win in three two of those sets could easily have gone the other way with Anthony never giving up but just couldn't bring it home in the end.
Court 2 and it was Curtis Gant Betts serving notice on the rest of the teams with a dominant four rubbers to one win over the Royal Hotel Muswellbrook. Linda "use it or lose it" Barwick and Julie "gasp, wheeze, cough" Allen fought each other in a thrilling match that got the whole crowd involved.
Julie stayed in the match every set, but Linda kept her composure to tough it out 9-6, 9-5, 9-7 in a ripper for CGB.
Edward Higgens Parkinson got to cool their heels this week ready for Curtis Gant Betts next week.
As the latest guidelines for pre and post playing were handed out to the players Club President Michael Valantine reminded that the key to everybody enjoying their time on and off the court is to be courteous to each other and if unable to make it on the night to have early contact with your opponent, agreement from both players on the course of action (pre/post play or reserve) and informing others to keep everyone up to date.
The committee is always available to help out if there are any issues.
See you on the courts
