Ford Ranger car review: The best truck for your money

The Ford Ranger offers a great combination of power, fuel economy, and affordability. Picture: Supplied

Every car buyer is looking for a great deal. However, that doesn't mean you need to settle for less than the perfect truck for your needs and budget.



The Ford Ranger is one of the most popular mid-sized trucks on the road today. With its low cost of ownership, comfortable interior, and powerful engine, it offers everything you need in a reliable workhorse truck.



What is a Ford Ranger?

The Ford Ranger is a mid-size ute that first came out in 1983. Since then, it has been completely revamped and redesigned a few times.



The modern-day Ranger is smaller than the F-150. It has been a popular choice for drivers who want something smaller or need a second or third vehicle.

There are a few different trims of the Ranger available in the used car market. The best one for you will depend on your needs, budget, and driving conditions. The XL, XLT, and Lariat are the most popular trims. The XL has a standard 2.3-litre four-cylinder engine and a five-speed manual transmission.

The XLT adds more features like a gearshift indicator, upgraded seats, and cruise control. The Lariat comes with the most bells and whistles. It comes with the V6 engine, automatic transmission, and all the luxury appointments you'd expect from a top-of-the-line truck.

Why buy a Ford Ranger?

The Ford Ranger offers a great combination of power, fuel economy, and affordability. It has a proven record for reliability in harsh conditions, which is always a plus when looking for a work ute.



The Ranger has plenty of room for a crew of workers or passengers. It also comes with many modern features that make it easy to drive. These include a touchscreen infotainment system, rear parking sensors, and intelligent cruise control.



The Ranger's 2.3-litre engine gets the best fuel economy in its class. A manual transmission can go up to 11.3L/100km in the city and 7.6 L/100 km on the highway. When equipped with the automatic transmission, it gets 9.4L/100 km in the city and 8.1L/100 km on the highway.

What are the advantages of buying a Ford Ranger?

The Ranger has maintained a flawless reputation for quality, durability, and reliability. This is backed up by its low repair and maintenance costs. The Ranger's compact size makes it easy to navigate in dense city traffic. This makes it an excellent vehicle for those who do a lot of driving in the city.

It also has plenty of passenger space, making it a good family car. The Ford Ranger is also an excellent value for your money. It offers a lot of power and luxury appointments for a relatively low price. The XL and XLT trim also offer excellent fuel economy.

Downsides to consider

The Ford Ranger has a few drawbacks you need to consider before deciding. The first is that the Ranger is a smaller truck. This means it only has enough room to haul small loads. If you need to haul a lot of cargo or regularly transport large items, you may want to look at larger trucks. The second drawback of the Ranger is that it doesn't have the same towing capacity as other trucks.

You may want to consider a giant truck if you regularly haul large loads. The third potential drawback is that the Ranger doesn't have a lot of modern creature comforts. It doesn't offer power-assist steering, adaptive cruise control, or lane assist.

Key options to know before finalising your decision

Engine - The 2.3-litre four-cylinder is the standard engine for the Ranger. This engine is excellent for fuel economy, but it doesn't have a lot of power. You may want to look at the V6 engine if you frequently tow heavy loads.

Transmission - The standard transmission is a five-speed manual. It is a decent transmission, but not everyone likes to drive a manual. The automatic transmission is excellent, especially in the higher-end trims. You can get a six-speed automatic or 10-speed transmission.

Trim - The XL is the base trim, while the XLT is the mid-range trim. The Lariat is the highest-end trim. If you can swing the extra money, you get many more luxury features when buying the Lariat.

Colour - The Ranger comes in a variety of colours. You can choose from standard colours like black or white and a few unique colours. You can also get a special edition that comes in a unique colour.

The bottom line

The Ford Ranger is an excellent option for a midsize truck. It has repeatedly proven itself as a reliable, durable work vehicle. It offers the best of both worlds: more power and luxury than a standard work truck and less cost than a full-size truck. All in all, the Ford Ranger is the best truck for your money.