A new project wants to turn stories of drought resilience into new book called 'My Drought Story'

MP
By Mathew Perry
August 9 2022 - 6:03am
DROUGHT: Cattle at Owen's Cap during a drought in 2018.

People living in regional NSW with lived experiences of drought are being invited to share their stories as part of a new project from the Drought Resilience Leaders Development program.

