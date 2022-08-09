Despite success in training more women for careers in mining, TAFE NSW said the sector still remains largely a male-dominated industry. At the end of the last financial year only 19 per cent of employees in the Australian mining industry were women. Change could be on the horizon though if the female to male ratio in the TAFE NSW Muswellbrook Mining and Energy Skills Program is any indication. Over its 17 years the number of female participants in the program has risen from 0 to 11 and this year they make up 36 per cent of the class.