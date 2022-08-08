A job that allows you to be creative, offers flexible work hours and the opportunity to meet with passionate artists and creatives from across the region might sound to good to be true.
However, Arts Upper Hunter has just the position on offer and is so committed to finding the right fit, they're willing to tailor the position accordingly.
The organisiation is looking for multi-skilled people for Project Officer positions, where they'll help develop and deliver creative projects across the region, engaging with artists, creative groups, government organisations and other stakeholders.
Executive Director John O'Brien is hoping that casting a wide net will result in the ideal candidate or candidates.
"We've put out a fairly broad call-out," said Mr O'Brien.
"We'd like a broad range of candidates. We haven't specified the hours either: someone might be after part-time work, or a job share, or be flexible.
"We could even possibly put on one impressive person full-time."
Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander people are also encouraged to apply.
"Arts Upper Hunter has a strong commitment to First Nations artists. If that's your focus, it might be a very good fit, with so much happening in Aboriginal creative communities at the moment."
As well as project development, the new project officers will be involved in Arts Upper Hunter's evolving communications and promotions of news, events and opportunities for creative practitioners and groups.
"Jobs like this are pretty rare," Mr O'Brien said.
"So if someone has good people skills, admin skills, wants to work with creatives, help put together programs and projects and then run them, I'd be keen to hear from them.
"And I'd love to hear if there are any special skills or focuses they may have."
Arts Upper Hunter is the peak body for community arts engagement in the area.
The organisation supports and develops creative arts projects across the local government areas of Dungog, Muswellbrook, Singleton and Upper Hunter.
"There would be some driving and visiting our towns and villages as well," Mr O'Brien said. "Which is actually my favourite bit."
According to Mr O'Brien, the positions are initially for a year, but are likely to continue, depending on funding.
"We now have some extra funding from Create NSW and our local Council Contributions - the new Project Officers will find themselves part of a growing team, and help define the directions we go in."
Applications close 5pm on Friday, September 2. Visit artsupperhunter.com/join-the-arts-upper-hunter-team/ to learn more, download a position description and apply.
