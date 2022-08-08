Hunter Valley News
STATE MATTERSWITH DAVE LAYZELL | Flood affected can apply for rental support

Updated August 8 2022 - 10:54pm, first published 10:44pm
JULY FLOOD SUPPORT

HELP: Residents of the Singleton, Cessnock, Maitland and Mid Coast council areas impacted by the July floods can now apply for rental support payments. Picture of Bulga on July 7, 2022. Picture: Wayne Riley.

RESIDENTS of the Singleton, Cessnock, Maitland and Mid Coast council areas impacted by the July floods can now apply for rental support payments to help meet the cost of temporary accommodation and Back Home grants to help with household repair costs.

