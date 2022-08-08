RESIDENTS of the Singleton, Cessnock, Maitland and Mid Coast council areas impacted by the July floods can now apply for rental support payments to help meet the cost of temporary accommodation and Back Home grants to help with household repair costs.
The Rental Support Scheme provides flood-impacted households with payments which cover up to 16 weeks rent.
The Back Home grants provide one-off payments of up to $20,000 for owner-occupiers, $15,000 for landlords and $5,000 for renters towards the cost of replacing appliances, reconnecting utilities, fixing roofs, connecting electricity and making other necessary repairs.
For eligibility information and to apply, impacted residents can contact Service NSW on 13 77 88 or visit: www.service.nsw.gov.au/floods/financial-assistance
Recreational beekeepers affected by varroa mite will be reimbursed for the destruction of their hives and bees under the agreed National Response Plan.
The National Working Group has agreed to a $550 payment for each recreational hive destroyed to control the mite outbreak or $200 for those who wish to keep their hive ware, which will cover the cost of the euthanised bees A $200 reimbursement will also be given for each single nucleus hive that is euthanised, regardless of whether the hive ware is kept.
Only registered recreational beekeepers will be eligible for the reimbursement package and the Department of Primary Industries is working with beekeepers and Industry to finalise the application and payment process.
For more information, visit the NSW DPI website www.dpi.nsw.gov.au
Muswellbrook Shire Council is one of the six councils awarded a share of more than $400,000 through the inaugural round of the NSW Government's Social Cohesion Grants.
The 2022 successful recipients, which also includes Bathurst Regional Council, Hay Shire Council and Sydney's Georges River, Lane Cove and Canada Bay councils will support projects aimed at rebuilding, reconnecting and strengthening their communities.
Through these new grants, the NSW Government is supporting local groups and the wider community to emerge from recent challenges, by delivering direct support to build a brighter, more connected future
The six councils will deliver programs with organisations that strengthen bonds between people, reduce social isolation, tackle racism and build community resilience.
In an Australian-first initiative, NSW public school teachers will have access to a full suite of high-quality, sequenced curriculum resources to assist with lesson planning.
Feedback from more than 4,000 submissions to a review of teacher workload identified the need for universal curriculum resources as the number one concern reported by teachers.
A competitive tender process is currently underway for qualified organisations to partner with the NSW Department of Education in developing the new quality-assured online curriculum content which will begin rolling out from Term 4 this year.
This will be further supported by more than 200 new administration and support staff in schools from Term 4, to allow teachers to focus on teaching.
The NSW Department of Education's Quality Time mid-year update can be viewed at; education.nsw.gov.au/teaching-and-learning/quality-time/quality-time-program
Lower Hunter residents have until the end of August to view and provide feedback on the updated Lower Hunter Bush Fire Risk Management Plan (BFRMP).
Dungog, Maitland, Port Stephens and Cessnock council areas are encouraged to provide feedback on the draft plan on how to effectively prepare for when a bush fire does occur.
The Lower Hunter is the first area in NSW to use a new process for mapping, analysing and addressing bush fire risk recommended by the NSW Bushfire Inquiry following the 2019-20 Black Summer fires.
The BFRMP is a partnership between the NSW Rural Fire Service, Fire and Rescue NSW, the National Parks and Wildlife Service, Forestry Corporation, local councils and other key stakeholders.
The Lower Hunter draft BFRMP is on public exhibition at local council offices and Fire Control Centres for 42 days until 31 August 2022, and can also be viewed at: www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/plan-and-prepare/managing-bush-fire-risk/bush-fire-management-committees/lower-hunter
More victim-survivors of domestic and sexual violence will receive critical support from a $20 million funding boost announced by the NSW Government.
The package is part of the joint $140 million commitment from the NSW Government and the Commonwealth government under the National Partnership on Family, Domestic and Sexual Violence Responses 2021-23.
The new funding will provide additional support to specialist front-line services across NSW, as well as trialling some innovative new programs.
Over half of the funding is for services that directly assists victim-survivors, it will also enhance early intervention programs, provide access to vital services and improve workplace training.
For more on the National Partnership Agreement:
www.dcj.nsw.gov.au/children-and-families/family-domestic-and-sexual-violence/programs-grants-and-resources/grants-and-funding.html
Early intervention is a key component of the NSW Government's strategy to achieve the Premier's Priority to halve street homelessness by 2025.
A record $1.2 billion has been allocated to tackle homelessness and provide safe accommodation to those in need by supporting proven initiatives which ensure a continued commitment to break the cycle of disadvantage.
It includes $394.8 million to continue a range of specialist homelessness services, referral services such as Link2home, enhancements for youth refuges and after hours domestic and family violence services and NSW Homelessness Strategy initiatives.
Anybody who is homeless or at risk of homelessness can contact Link2home on 1800 152 152 with support available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year:
www.facs.nsw.gov.au/housing/help/ways/are-you-homeless
Not-for-profit organisations are encouraged to apply for funding when a new round of the highly popular ClubGrants Infrastructure program opens in October.
The objective of the Clubgrants Category 3 Infrastructure Grants program is to fund the costs of construction, alteration, renovation, completion and fit-out of buildings and community infrastructure to deliver outcomes for disadvantaged NSW communities.
Clubgrants Category 3 Infrastructure Grant categories include Sport and Recreation with amounts from $50,000 to $300,000 available; Community Infrastructure grants from $10,000 to $200,000; Arts and Culture grants of $50,000 to $200,000 and Disaster Readiness grants from $10,000 to $200,000.
Applications open 10 October and close 31 October with more information at: www.nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/clubgrants-category-3-fund
A one-off $2 million funding program to support maintenance and repair works to boating infrastructure is now taking applications as part of the NSW Government's $28 million Boating Now Program.
Additional funds will help boating infrastructure owners undertake maintenance works to boat ramps, pontoons, wharves, jetties, boat ramps and car and trailer parks.
The Boating Asset maintenance sub-program will fund up to $30,000 per asset and up to a maximum of $60,000 per applicant for multiple assets.
To be eligible, the boating asset must be available for general boating public use and provide direct benefits to recreational boaters.
Applications close 30 September with the guidelines and application form available from NSW Boating Now: https://roads-waterways.transport.nsw.gov.au/maritime/projects/boating-now/index.html
The green next to Singleton Council's Administration Centre carpark is the venue for the Singleton Emergency Services Expo on Saturday 20 August between 9am and noon.
NSW Rural Fire Service, Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Police, NSW SES, NSW Ambulance, and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service are among the agencies to partner with Council to deliver the expo.
The variety of activities on show will include live demonstrations, simulations, agency displays and emergency vehicles to give the public a better understanding of how the organisations' work and what can be done to support them.
For more information on the free, family-friendly event visit; https://www.singleton.nsw.gov.au/839/Emergency-Services-Expo
