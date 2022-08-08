August 14: Singleton Showground. Time: 8am-1pm.
The Singleton market offers a diverse, quality and affordable shopping experience that celebrates independent producers and makers. Held the second Sunday of the month.
August 14: Muswellbrook Showgrounds, Rutherford Rd, Muswellbrook. Time: 8am to 1pm.
The Muswellbrook Markets are held the second Sunday of each month and features products ranging from home made grammar pies to local honey, handicrafts, wine, coffee and much more.
August 21: Miller Park Hotel, Branxton. Time: 9.30am-2pm.
The same group that's behind Singleton's monthly market, the Branxton market celebrates independent producers and makers.
August 26-28: Vinery Stud, 684 Segenhoe Rd, Scone. Time: 8:30am. Cost: Free
Vinery Stud will once again open its gates for an open day and a parade seven elite stallions for visitors ahead of the 2022 covering season. RSVP at vinery.com.au
August 27: Scone RSL Club, 71 Guernsey St, Scone. Time: 7pm.
The Scone community will come together to raise funds for the Scone Neighbourhood Resource Centre, which supports vulnerable families and individuals in Scone through a breakfast van, community pantry and community laundry. Tickets: trybooking.com.
September 9-11: Muswellbrook Showgrounds, Rutherford Rd, Muswellbrook.
The Great Cattle Dog Muster will be a three-day festival held by the Muswellbrook Chamber of Commerce and Industry celebrating all things cattle dog, including a meet and greet with Bluey and Bingo from the hit ABC show. With the Upper Hunter being the birthplace of the Blue Heeler, the event is aiming to be a major draw card for cattle dog breeders, exhibitors and enthusiasts.
September 10: Cassilis Community Centre, Buccleugh St, Cassilis. Time: 6pm. Cost: $175
After fires, floods, droughts, COVID-19 and a mouse plague, the Cassilis District Development believes it's time for the community to don their best frocks and suits to help raise funds for infrastructure development programs in Cassilis. Tickets: 123tix.com.au.
Share your Upper Hunter event news. Email the details to upperhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
