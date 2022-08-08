Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Yancoal and White Mining agree to surrender South East Open Cut licence for Camberwell

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated August 9 2022 - 5:56am, first published August 8 2022 - 9:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kill the zombie: why Camberwell is fighting a mine already on ice

Camberwell residents are pushing to have an open cut mine licence extinguished in order to protect their village's long term future.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.