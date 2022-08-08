Broke residents condemn 'low act' theft of water pump

BROKE residents have condemned the theft of a water pump as a "low act" as the town struggles with persistent pools of water following flooding last month.
In recent weeks, diesel-powered water pumps have been set up by Bulga Coal in seven locations across Broke to shift "pools of stagnant water" left in the wake of July floods.
On Saturday night, a pump was allegedly stolen from outside Michael Wilson's Singleton Street residence.
"It's a pretty low act," Mr Wilson said. "I'm sure a company like Glencore can afford one pump to go missing but it's the idea that they are stealing from people in strife that has really pissed people off."
The town has been struggling to deal with water pooling in low-lying areas since the floods. Due largely to a high water table and the sandy nature of soil in the area, Mr Wilson said it is a constant process of pumping water away only for the pools to refill again overnight.
Pumps are currently set up in a chain-like process. Water is pumped from one pool to another until the final pool is discharged onto a "swamp-like flat" which feeds into Monkeyplace Creek.
Because Mr Wilson's property is the final link in the chain, the pump's disappearance had a knock-on effect for the rest of Broke.
Joan Helliker, whose property is having water pumped to a separate property and then on to Mr Wilson's, said she had to pause pumping due to the theft.
"We have water running down from next door so as soon as we stop pumping for a short period our backyard is full again," Ms Helliker said. "We definitely aren't the worst affected but it's hard not being able to just get stuck in and return to normal.
"When the Bulga Coal boys told me someone had stolen a pump I couldn't believe it. Just disgusting."
Both Mr Wilson and Ms Helliker, along with most Broke residents the Newcastle Herald has spoken with, praised Bulga Coal and Glencore for their recovery support.
"They were out here with a new pump within a couple of hours of finding out the other had been stolen. They really have gone above and beyond for this town," Mr Wilson said.
On top of doing the bulk of water pumping over the past few weeks, workers from the company led an immediate response and clean up efforts last month.
While he said it was "disappointing" to find out someone had stolen a pump, Bulga Coal environment community manager Ralph Northey said prefers to focus on progress being made.
"The community is full of all types of people and for the most part they have been very appreciative of what we have been doing," Mr Northey said.
The company has also been providing material, machinery and labour to fill in erosion holes which have cropped up across the town.
Mr Northey, who lives just outside Broke, said his colleagues "valued the opportunity to help a community in need".
"They are our neighbours and they have been our neighbours for over 40 year," he said. "We value our neighbours so we help out when they are in need."
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
