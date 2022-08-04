Construction on the $21 million upgrade of Muswellbrook South Public School began this week with a sod turning on Wednesday, August 3.
Member for Upper Hunter, Dave Layzell visited the school for the official sod turn to mark the beginning of works to accommodate growing student and community needs.
Advertisement
Once finished the upgrade will include 13 new permanent learning spaces (including five new support learning spaces) within a new split-level building, a relocated covered outdoor learning area and a sports court.
The project will also include the refurbishment of 18 permanent learning spaces, upgrades to the administrative building, a new basketball court, half court and two handball courts, landscaping and seating areas as well as removal of demountable buildings.
It is hoped that work will be completed ready for Term one of 2024.
Mr Layzell said the project was a vital upgrade that would benefit students and the wider community.
"I look forward to seeing this project delivered and the benefits it will bring the Muswellbrook community for generations to come," Mr Layzell said.
Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said the new facilities were designed to accommodate the growing student population.
"The NSW Government continues to deliver important school infrastructure to communities around the state and I'm proud of the wonderful facilities we're providing for schools like Muswellbrook South Public School."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.