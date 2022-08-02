Hunter Valley News
Thomas James Elmes, Hamish Mark Le Poer Trench plead guilty to drug supply over Scone Cup cocaine plan

By Nick Bielby
August 2 2022 - 6:30pm
Guilty pleas over Cup coke

Two men will be sentenced next month over the purchase of more than $12,000 of cocaine bound for this year's Scone Cup race meet.

