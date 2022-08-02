AN UPPER Hunter MP has called for swifter action from his own government - and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese - to make funding available for Broke residents devastated by floods earlier this month.
Three weeks after a swollen Wollombi Brook ripped through Broke, the village still resembles a disaster zone. Flood-damaged furniture, clothing and other household items are piled up on the street.
Residents have told the Herald their homes are facing repair bills of up to $80,000, and some may not be able to return to their homes for more than 12 months.
Around 30 erosion holes in the area have swallowed fences and small structures, with a section of Broke Road completely destroyed, cutting the town's main connection to Singleton.
Nationals MP Dave Layzell said the Back Home grants, which are available to NSW residents hit by floods in February and March, should be extended to include the July floods and damage caused in towns like Broke.
Federal Labor member for Hunter Dan Repacholi told the Herald on Thursday afternoon the grants had been signed off by the federal government and a joint announcement with the state was "imminent".
But the office of NSW Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience Steph Cooke denied this and said the state was still awaiting federal approval.
The grants, a one-off payment of up to $20,000, are funded by the NSW and federal governments and cover people hit by severe weather and flood events in areas agreed between state and federal members.
Mr Layzell was critical of the lack of action at all levels of government, including his own, and told the Herald "pollies in Sydney and Canberra need to sign the paperwork and get these people the money".
"We do need to move faster as a government providing the funds," he said.
He said Broke is in "desperate" need of the financial assistance and that his party could "do better".
"The people here are hurting now and if I have any criticism it's making sure the response to help these people on the ground is done with speed," he said.
"There has been progress and it has been working through the system but we need the Prime Minister to sign off on that grant. My call is to get it signed and get the money into these people's bank accounts."
Citing other grants made available to disaster-affected areas since the floods, Ms Cooke said "NSW is currently working closely with the Commonwealth to determine any further support".
"Jointly funded financial assistance is already available to the 42 natural disaster declared local government areas, including the Hunter," Ms Cooke said.
Refusing to accept what she described as "disaster inequity", Broke Residents Community Association volunteer Angela Andonopoulos said opening Back Home grants up to victims of the July floods "makes sense".
"The grants are crucial in getting residents back in their homes as soon as possible and we are confident the government will make the right decision," Ms Andonopoulos said. "There is so much cost involved in not being able to go work. I know residents taking unpaid work so they can make repairs."
The 2021 census puts the number of dwellings in the Broke area at 280. Ms Andonopoulos said there are currently around 50 homes with people "who either can't live in their house or are uncomfortably living".
Ms Andonopoulos said residents are facing $80,000 renovation costs. Beyond the buildings, she said others have received quotes of up to $70,000 to repair fencing.
"Fencing may not seem important but in a rural setting this has flow-on impacts to livestock."
Mr Repacholi said the delay was due to a process requiring the state to make a request which the federal government then approved.
"This has been done within a matter of days since the state government made the request," Mr Repacholi said.
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
