Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News
Meet the Locals

Youth CLAN Upper Hunter founder Amalinde Mueller wants to provide a space for young people to connect and engage with nature

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated July 28 2022 - 8:11am, first published 5:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
YOUTH CLAN: Attendees of the first meeting of the Youth CLAN Upper Hunter social group in Muswellbrook on Sunday, July 17. Picture: Supplied

The founder of a new Upper Hunter youth group says she wants to provide a space for young people to engage on environmental issues without focusing on politics.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.