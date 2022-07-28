Two timber bridges in the Upper Hunter will be upgraded to concrete as part of the state government's Fixing Country Bridges program.
Singleton Council will receive $320,000 to upgrade a single lane timber bridge on Dyrring Road near Westbrook.
Meanwhile Muswellbrook Shire Council will receive $244,906 to replace the single lane timber culvert at Rainbow Creek Bridge on Sandy Creek Road near McCullys Gap with a new concrete culvert.
The NSW Government has announced two timber bridges in the Upper Hunter Electorate will receive funding through Round Two of the $500 million Fixing Country Bridges program.
Upper Hunter Nationals MP Dave Layzell said he was pleased to see the NSW government invest $564,906 out of the $500 million in the program's second round of funding.
"Safer and stronger bridges will help keep motorists moving around the Upper Hunter electorate for generations to come," Mr Layzell added.
NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said $49.25 million had allocated to replace 34 timber bridges with concrete bridges across 21 local government areas (LGAs) in NSW.
"Our government is getting on with the job of building infrastructure to better withstand extreme weather events and protect our supply chain," Mr Farraway said.
"We'll continue to work with councils across the rest of the state, many of which have been hit hard by natural disasters like floods to firm up the remaining bridges."
Mr Farraway said each bridge replaced under the program would also open up more efficient routes for heavy vehicles including freight trucks, school buses and Rural Fire Service tankers.
"Improving access for freight companies helps them to reduce their operational costs, which will ultimately reduce costs for NSW families when buying the goods at the local supermarket," he said.
A total of $290 million was awarded to councils under Round One of Fixing Country Bridges to replace more than 400 timber structures across 54 LGAs across the state.
The NSW government said councils will have 30 days to accept the funding on offer and will deliver their projects within 30 months of signing the funding agreement.
The outcome of all other eligible applications submitted in Round Two of the Fixing Country Bridges Program is expected to be announced towards the end of this year.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
