Last weekend saw Muswellbrook compete in the 54th year of the Roy Frost Tournament at Port Macquarie.
Ten players from six teams enjoying a few days of eating, drinking and socialising with a few games of squash thrown in.
Some bacon and egg rolls, toasted sandwiches, chicken and salad plus 150 games of squash later the home team of Port Macquarie has a firm lead over Central Coast with Muswellbrook close behind in a creditable third place ahead of Tamworth, Belmont and Taree.
With the second round to be played in October, Muswellbrook will be looking to close the gap now that new players Darren Crowther, Michael Valantine and Ken McCartney understand what the culture of Roy Frost is all about, enjoying the game of squash with the people who play it.
Thanks to Wendy Crowther and Bill Coveny for filling in for our number 4 who had to pull out at the last minute gaining valuable points for the team.
Meanwhile, back on the squash courts in Denman...
Round 2
Court 1 saw MV Solar hang to win an exciting night of matches 19 points to 12 over Hunter Medical Practice with Linda "don't make me run, no, seriously, don't make me run" Barwick snapping out of losing the first set to hang on 9-6 in the fourth against Rebekah "speed racer" Weedon.
Phil "wakey wakey" Allen was swinging at thin air in the first game against Daryl "early bird" Coveny but came to his senses to win a crowd pleasing four setter.
Court 2 had an early finish with 2 matches to go leaving Edward Higgens Parkinson leading the Royal Hotel Muswellbrook two rubbers to one.
Luke "the professor" McTaggart figured out Kris "the sneak" Agosto's tactics losing the first game but chasing down her drop shots in the next three to win a tough four setter.
Railway Hotel had the bye ready to rumble for next week's matches
Adrian Barwick is the president of the Muswellbrook Squash Club
