Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Muswellbrook Squash Club finishes in third place at Roy Frost Tournament in Port Macquarie

By Adrian Barwick
Updated July 28 2022 - 3:17am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOURNAMENT: Muswellbrook Squash Club members Darren Crowther, Michael Valantine and Ken McCartney at the Roy Frost Tournament in Port Macquarie. Picture: Muswellbrook Squash Club

Last weekend saw Muswellbrook compete in the 54th year of the Roy Frost Tournament at Port Macquarie.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.