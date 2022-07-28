A Hunter-based sustainability group Hunter Renewal has argued that a proposed expert panel designed to advise the state government on clean energy transition could become a vehicle to support coal mining, rather than diversifying away from it.
The expert panel was announced last year as part of a $25 million Royalties for Rejuvenation program to assist coal dependent communities to diversify.
The government has been seeking community feedback on the structure of the fund in recent months.
In its submission, Hunter Renewal said it was concerned that the draft functions of the panel were not consistent with the objects of the Royalties for Rejuvenation fund and are framed instead to suggest it can provide advice recommending against diversification, which directly contradicts the objects of the fund.
It also noted there was no requirement for the expert panel to consider the public interest or social or environmental impacts in its decision-making.
"The membership of the panel as currently proposed could lead to a panel composed entirely of commercial interests from outside the region, without any mandatory community or traditional owner representation," the submission said.
"The regulation is completely silent on how the panel fulfils its primary role of providing advice to the minister on the disbursements from the fund, which could lead to it recommending funding for mining-related activities."
The group argued draft requirements around disclosure of pecuniary interests were inadequate to ensure the highest levels of transparency and accountability.
"The regulation does not require any transparency around the operation of the panel or around ministerial decision-making in relation to the fund." the submission says.
"This is deeply concerning given recent ICAC commentary on public grant processes in NSW."
The recruitment process for the expert panels has not yet commenced.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
