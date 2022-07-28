Hunter Valley News
Hunter Renewal group says Royalties for Rejuvenation expert panel may end up promoting coal mining

By Matthew Kelly
July 28 2022 - 7:00am
A Hunter-based sustainability group Hunter Renewal has argued that a proposed expert panel designed to advise the state government on clean energy transition could become a vehicle to support coal mining, rather than diversifying away from it.

