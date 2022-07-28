Hunter Valley News
Muswellbrook's Lauren Booth wins TAFE NSW Infrastructure, Energy and Construction Student of the Year

By Mathew Perry
Updated July 28 2022 - 10:01pm, first published 10:00pm
MUSWELLBROOK: Muswellbrook's Lauren Booth (right inset) has been awarded the TAFE NSW Excellence Award for Infrastructure, Energy and Construction Student of the Year. Picture: Supplied

Muswellbrook's Lauren Booth has been named the Infrastructure, Energy and Construction Student of the Year for 2022 at the TAFE NSW Excellence Awards.

