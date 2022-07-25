Scone's Visitor Information Centre is set to find a new home at Hunter Warbirds as part of a trial approved by council at Monday night's meeting.
Upper Hunter Shire Council voted to temporarily approve the relocation of the information centre from Kelly Street to the aviation tourism facility on a trial basis to "ensure tourists receive the information and services they require as the Kelly Street roadworks begin".
"The co-location of Hunter Warbirds will allow a concierge approach to service delivery with visitors welcomed and directed to relevant areas within the attraction or within the Upper Hunter," Mayor Maurice Collison said.
"There will be many efficiencies gained through this model of service delivery."
The Visitor Information Centre is expected to relocate next month.
The Mayor and councillors will receive a two per cent rise after the Local Government Remuneration Tribunal released its annual determination.
Councillors will be paid $12,650 a year with the mayor receiving an additional fee of $27,600.
Council will also pay superannuation to all councillors.
Meanwhile donations to Scone Grammar School, Scone Public School and St Mary's Primary School to help with a variety of projects have been approved by councillors.
The council also endorsed Cullingral Road as the new site for the Merriwa Transfer Station at Monday night's meeting.
Councillors voted to ensure the mixed waste would be placed in secure bins to protect litter from the weather.
Issues during the consultation had been around odour, wind-blown litter, traffic and impacts on property values.
Cr Collison said the transfer station would have to prioritise cleanliness.
