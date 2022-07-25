Hunter Valley News
Newcastle apprentice Camille Houlgatte scores maiden victory at Scone aboard Paul Perry's Captain Wise

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
July 25 2022 - 10:08pm
Camille Houlgatte taking Paul Perry trained Captain Wise to victory on Monday at Scone. Picture: Scone Race Club

Newcastle trainer Paul Perry was thrilled to see stable apprentice Camille Houlgatte get a deserved first winner on Monday at Scone aboard Captain Wise.

