Arts Upper Hunter is once again helping artists and creative organisations in the pursuit of expression with the return of its micro grants program.
The small but significant grants are aimed at helping artists and arts organisations to get back on track or to take a small but crucial step forward in their creative pursuits.
The grants program was first offered by Arts Upper Hunter in 2020 and received a ''staggering response'', according to executive director John O'Brien.
"Making a go of a creative career is a risky and brave act," Mr O'Brien said.
"A grant is a small recognition that says, 'yes, you are an artist, keep it up'. And for creative community groups still trying to relaunch after Covid, a micro grant can be a shot in the arm to help them on their way."
Grants of up to $1,000 are available for artists or organisations working across all artforms in the Upper Hunter region.
Potential applicants should ring or email John O'Brien at Arts Upper Hunter before applying to ensure eligibility. Phone 0409 382 509 or email rado@artsupperhunter.com.au. Guidelines and application form can be found at www.artsupperhunter.com. Applications close August 22, 2022.
