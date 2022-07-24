Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Australian Energy Regulator orders Retailer of Last Resort for Mojo Power East after power supplier abandons Hunter councils

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated July 24 2022 - 8:06pm, first published 8:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regulator steps in after power supplier abandons Hunter councils

Five local councils, including Muswellbrook Shire, have been abandoned by their chosen electricity supplier after the company stopped selling them power and asked Ausgrid to disconnect them from the grid.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.