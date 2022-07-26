Finding jobs of the future Advertising Feature

Enhancing human capabilities: The jobs of the future will involve greater collaboration with machines in order for people to achieve more. Photo: Shutterstock

With the theme of NSW Education Week 2022, Creating futures - changing lives, it seems quite reasonable to ask, what will work look like in the future?

100 Jobs of the Future is a research project collaboration between Ford Australia, Deakin University in Victoria, and Griffith University in Queensland.

When answering this question, they say, "if you are entering the workforce now, you may have many jobs and even multiple careers over a lifetime. The future of work will involve people collaborating effectively with machines to do what neither can do alone".

They published a report in 2019 to explore the question further, so even before the disruptions of a pandemic, researchers anticipated increased use of digital and mechanical technology to enhance human capability.

The report says the major drivers of change include "artificial intelligence, robots and big data, as well as innovation in materials, propulsion and energy strategies, climate change, [changes to] globalisation, population pressures and changed demographic profiles".

However, "the implications for jobs are more vague, and futurists spread along a continuum stretching from predictions of dystopian futures to optimistic predictions of a better life for all".

It's probably fair to dismiss the extreme ends of the spectrum, like AI overthrowing humanity or robots doing everything and everyone living a life of lazy luxury as depicted in the film WALL-E.

Between those, we have much more plausible outcomes like machines taking on even more repetitive mechanical tasks.

Still, those machines also need maintenance and repair, which is more skilled than the tasks they have been designed and programmed for.

Technology will also continue to make everything from scientific research to surgical procedures capable of discovering or achieving more.

For example, high-speed photography has already advanced to the point where it is possible to capture and rewatch the speed of light.

The world's fastest camera can capture 70 trillion frames a second, making it possible to watch a beam of laser light leave its source, bounce around a corner, and see a little of that light coming back.



This new ultra-high speed is called Femto-photography.