Creating students' futures Advertising Feature

Growing up: The theme for NSW Education Week 2022 is Creating futures - changing lives. Photos: Shutterstock

Learning for many people is a lifelong endeavour, whether via formal or informal education, and it can certainly be life changing.



Either way, education is worth celebrating, and that's what NSW Education Week is all about.

"Education Week is an annual celebration of NSW public education and the achievements of our schools, students and education system," according to the NSW Department of Education.

Scheduled for the third school week of term 3, August 1 to 5 in 2022, this year's theme is Creating futures - changing lives.

"This year, we continue to celebrate the journey students and learners take throughout the NSW Education system, focusing on how we are creating futures for our students, staff and families," the department said.

"From the first days in child care to post-school pathways, our education system is preparing young people to be agile thinkers and lifelong learners.

"We celebrate all types of learning that occurs at all levels across our education system, and we have a shared responsibility in helping to shape the lives and create the future of today's learners.

"Public education can change the lives of not just our students, but also the lives of our teachers, staff, families and communities."

The celebrations will be live in many locations and online through live streaming. Some parts of the presentations will be pre-recorded or digitised, so audiences can enjoy them at any time or place.

Preparing: Parts of the celebrations can be pre-recorded and also shared via other platforms.

People will also notice some of these shorter segments being shared online and on social media.