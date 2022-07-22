From the Mayor's Chair: Merriwa's latest art gallery opens

I'd like to remind the community that Upper Hunter Shire Council offices will be closed on Friday, July 29 for a staff training and development day.
The Early Learning Centre, Gummun Place Hostel, Hunter Warbirds Aviation Centre and all Waste Management Facilities will operate as normal on the day.
On call staff will also be available - Please call 6540 1199 to report any road, parks or water and sewer issues on the day.
The Merriwa Gallery's opening night will be held on Friday, July 29 from 5pm.
This is set to be a great night displaying artworks from local artists and students.
The gallery is a space to display artworks for and by the community.
It's a great to see the community come together to celebrate art and creativity.
I encourage community members to visit the space when you get the chance.
Hunter Local Land Services is hosting a 'Paddock Between The Ears' Community Wellbeing Gathering and Dinner evening with the ABC's Craig Hamilton at Moonan on, Tuesday, August 2 at 6pm.
The dinner aims to build awareness, preparedness and resilience in the community.
It also aims to bring awareness to mental health and the impacts of timely and informed decision-making all factor into the health of your 'paddock between the ears'.
To book your spot, visit https://bit.ly/3yMUdEA or contact Lori McKern, Community Engagement Officer - Upper Hunter, lori.mckern@lls.nsw.gov.au.
Maurice Collison is the Mayor of the Upper Hunter
