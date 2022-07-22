Hunter Valley News
Home/Community
Our Places

From the Mayor's Chair: Merriwa's latest art gallery opens

Updated July 22 2022 - 1:31am, first published 1:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Council offices closed

I'd like to remind the community that Upper Hunter Shire Council offices will be closed on Friday, July 29 for a staff training and development day.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.