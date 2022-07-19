The Upper Hunter town of Denman has seen a nearly 40 per cent rise in the average cost of a rental unit in the past year, according to a new report.
Advertisement
Denman topped the list of suburbs in regional NSW which saw the biggest increase in rents according to the PropTrack Rental Report June 2022.
The median weekly rent for a unit in Denman is now $350, an increase of 37.25 per cent on the previous year, compared to the overall median of $410 for units in regional NSW. The median weekly rent for houses in regional NSW was $495, with rental prices up 9.5 per cent year-on-year.
It's a similar story across regional Australia according to the report, with rental prices increasing by 11.4 per cent year-on-year, compared to 4.4 per cent in the capital cities.
Cameron Kusher, PropTrack director of economic research and the report author, said while competition in the rental market continued to heat up over the second quarter of 2022, there could be some relief for renters in regional areas on the horizon.
"There's already some indication that in certain regional areas, rental pressures are easing, with more stock for rent and properties taking longer to lease," Mr Kusher said.
"This is logical as the impetus to shift regionally has eased as major cities have reopened.
"Some people that moved during the pandemic will now return to the big cities, while others deciding to stay will look to purchase their own home."
But overall, Mr Kusher said the rental market remained extremely tight, with many people looking for rental properties at a time when supply remains insufficient.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.