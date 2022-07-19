Hunter Valley News
Muswellbrook a 'natural fit' to host national Mullins Conceptual Photography Prize

By Mathew Perry & Jo Bevan
July 19 2022 - 6:22am
WINNER: 'Mount Gulaga' by Sammy Hawker, the acquisitive winner of the $15,000 Mullins Conceptual Photography Prize 2022. Picture: Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre

Canberra photo artist Sammy Hawker has been announced as the acquisitive winner of the $15,000 Mullins Conceptual Photography Prize 2022 for her work 'Mount Gulaga'.

