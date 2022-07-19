Canberra photo artist Sammy Hawker has been announced as the acquisitive winner of the $15,000 Mullins Conceptual Photography Prize 2022 for her work 'Mount Gulaga'.
The acquisitive Mullins Conceptual Photography Prize was started by the Australian Photographic Society four years ago through a bequest of photographic art leaders Doug and Barbara Mullins of Adelaide and in 2021, the prize moved to the Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre.
Advertisement
Ms Hawker said the photo negative was captured on 4x5 film looking out towards Mount Gulaga in the NSW south coast from the Wallaga Lake headland.
"I processed the negative with ocean water collected from site," Ms Hawker wrote in her description of the work.
In describing the work Ms Hawker said the "ghost of Gulaga looms behind the abstraction".
When processing film with salt water the corrosive properties lifts the silver emulsion and the representational image is rendered vague... A ghost of Gulaga looms behind the abstraction ~ felt rather than seen.- Sammy Hawker
"When processing film with salt water the corrosive properties lifts the silver emulsion and the representational image is rendered vague," she said.
"However an essence of the site is introduced to the frame as the vibrant matter paints its way onto the negative."
Muswellbrook gallery director Elissa Emerson said the Mullins fills a void left when the Muswellbrook Photographic Award ended in 2014. That award had run since 1987, until major sponsor Coal & Allied departed the region.
"Muswellbrook seemed like a natural fit - no longer with a prize itself, but a history of collecting contemporary photography," Ms Emerson said.
Ms Emerson said the gallery "was keen to return to collecting photographic works ... and is thrilled to host a prize with such a worthy and engaging identity".
Photographer Roger Skinner, a Muswellbrook local and an organiser of the Mullins prize, was involved at the inception of both prizes.
"It was a goal of my life to have our collection include photography," Mr Skinner said.
He said winning works from previous years, when the prize was held at a private space in Melbourne, have also been given to the Muswellbrook collection, keeping the heritage of the award intact.
Judges, including regional arts leader Alex Wisser (founder of the Cementa festival) selected the winner from 30 finalists chosen from a pool of 260 entries.
Simone Darcy was the sole Hunter-based finalist with her work River, Mud & Silver Studded Boots.
Mr Skinner said the works were broad-ranging, with conceptual photography a genre open to all styles and subject matter, defined by the intent to convey a thought rather than expressly depict an object.
All of the photography is presented in printed form, with one work printed on glass and one "three-dimensional work" in the form of a book by established artists Victoria Cooper and Doug Spowart.
Advertisement
The exhibition of the finalists runs until August 27.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.