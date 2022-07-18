INCINERATING travellers' shoes and the aerial annihilation of wild pig populations are just two of the measures suggested by New England MP Barnaby Joyce to combat the foot and mouth disease threat.
Mr Joyce has said unequivocally that the entry of the disease into Australia had the capacity to undermine the economy.
Advertisement
"We can stop one of the greatest economic train wrecks that we'll ever experience by being better prepared for foot and mouth," he said.
Should the disease make it into the cattle industry, Mr Joyce said the cost of living would rise yet again.
"No pork in your shops, no beef, no mutton, no goat, even farm machinery that produces grain crops - it won't be allowed to move ... it'll all be locked down," he said.
In a plea to guard against foot and mouth disease Mr Joyce has backed a petition started by the Young Nationals to increase biosecurity measures to at least include detector dogs, screening and spraying of luggage, and disinfection of shoes.
He said he wanted to see all shoes brought in from Indonesia via carry-on and check-in luggage, and those being worn by travellers, to be confiscated and disposed of by incineration.
"So basically take a cheap pair of shoes with you because you'll be disposing of the ones you've got on the way back," he said.
READ MORE:
While Australian biosecurity has a long history of protecting the country from foot and mouth disease coming from countries such as Malaysia, the proximity of Bali to northern Australia presented a new threat.
Only two hours from Darwin by plane - the presence of foot and mouth disease in Bali leaves Australia and the region less time to respond should the disease be bound for Australia from Indonesia shores.
Once in Australia the spread of the disease could also be exacerbated by feral animals, according to Mr Joyce.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.