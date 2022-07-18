The Denman Devils secured the Alan Cox Memorial Shield with a 42-32 victory over the Singleton Greyhounds in the Bengalla Hunter Valley Group 21 Rugby League on Sunday, July 17.
The Devils cemented their second placed position on the ladder with the win over Singleton, as they now sit just four points behind league leaders Scone.
Advertisement
The Thoroughbreds displayed just how dominant a side they are in the Group 21 first grade on Saturday, July 16, with another thumping victory 52-10 victory over the Muswellbrook Rams at Scone Park.
Elsewhere, the Greta Branxton Colts moved up into third place on the ladder after they defeated the Aberdeen Tigers 26-16 at Jefferson Park on Saturday, jumping ahead of the Rams thanks to a superior point differential.
In Round 12, the Colts will travel to Denman Park to face the Devils on Saturday, July 23, as they look to continue their steady climb up the ladder.
Meanwhile on Sunday, July 24, Muswellbrook will host Aberdeen at Olympic Park and runaway league leaders Scone travel to Pirtek Park to play Singleton.
In the Monarch Blues Ladies League Tag competition, the Merriwa Magpies secured a resounding 54-4 win over Denman on Sunday to move up to third position on the ladder.
League leaders Scone had a bye while second placed Aberdeen continued their strong form to beat Greta Branxton 58-6 while Singleton defeated Murrurundi 34-0.
In the Reserve Grade, Scone defeated Muswellbrook 52-4, Merriwa secured a 32-22 away win over Denman, while the reserve grade match between Aberdeen and Greta Branxton was abandoned due to injury.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.