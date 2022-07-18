Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Group 21: Denman Devils win Alan Cox Memorial Shield over Singleton Greyhounds

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated July 19 2022 - 6:08am, first published July 18 2022 - 5:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SHIELD: Denman captain Liam Foran (centre) holds the Alan Cox Memorial Shield following the club's win over Singleton on Sunday, July 17. Picture: Denman RLFC

The Denman Devils secured the Alan Cox Memorial Shield with a 42-32 victory over the Singleton Greyhounds in the Bengalla Hunter Valley Group 21 Rugby League on Sunday, July 17.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.