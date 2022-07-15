From the Mayor's chair: Hunter Warbirds Aviation Centre cafe open

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in the community, it's important to stay on top of your vaccination status to keep yourself and the community safe.
COVID-19 winter boosters are now available and are strongly recommended for everyone aged 50 and over and are available to anyone aged 30 and over.
You can get your winter booster 3 months after your last COVID-19 shot.
To book yours today, visit: nsw.gov.au/covid-19/vaccination
I'm pleased to announce that The Kittyhawk Café at the Hunter Warbirds Aviation Centre is now open.
The café is open Saturdays and Sundays and is initially offering tea, coffee, cold drinks and a variety of cakes with more food options to be added to the menu in future.
If you're looking for a fun weekend activity, why not head out and check out the café and take a visit through the museum. For further details visit hunterwarbirds.com.au/
Upper Hunter Shire Council is now accepting applications from companies to be on our Preferred Suppliers List for the Supply of Service and Hire of Plant.
To apply, please complete the relevant Request for Tender (RFT) documents and submit before August 1, 2022.
For further information and to download the RFT documents, visit upperhunter.nsw.gov.au/your.../media/tenders.aspx
If you want to stay up to date with what's happening in the Upper Hunter you can subscribe to Upper Hunter Shire Council's newsletter - Your Shire.
The newsletter shares the latest events, news, and happenings.
To subscribe, visit bit.ly/33xpOhU and enter your details.
Maurice Collison is the Mayor of the Upper Hunter
