Scone trainer Rod Northam confident with home triple shot

Scone trainer Rod Northam is confident of strong runs from his three chances on his home track on Friday.
Northam has Gold Lunar in race one, a class 1 handicap (1600m), Shemakesastatement in the third, a benchmark 58 handicap (1400m) and last-start winner Fanmalia in the fifth, a benchmark 66 (1700m), on the eight-event card.
"I'm happy with Gold Lunar," Northam said. "She's probably looking for the mile now and she's raced well over it before, and at Scone, and she likes a bit of sting out of the ground.
"Shemakesastatement's hasn't been far away [when fourth in past two starts]. She just needs a bit of luck from the wide draw, but she handles a wet track and she's probably looking for 1400. She's coming off a quick back-up but she's fit and healthy and I can see her running a nice race.
"Fanmalia is a big horse so he should be able to carry the weight [60.5kg] OK. He handles a wet track as well and it's the right distance for him, and he's in form."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
