NSW Police have charged a 32 year old man with 13 offences following a pursuit and multiple alleged attempted carjackings in the Upper Hunter region on Wednesday, July 13.
Police said at approximately 12.45pm on Wednesday, a green utility allegedly failed to pay for petrol at a service station in Dunedoo, before failing to pay at a second service station at Denman about 1.50pm.
A short time later, police said officers saw a utility being driven west along Denman Road allegedly at more than 140km/h in a sign-posted 100km/h zone.
Police initiated a pursuit when the vehicle failed to stop, but called off the pursuit a short time later for safety reason.
Later at approximately 2.40pm, NSW Police said they received information that the ute driver had stopped a sedan on the New England Highway near Murrurundi, allegedly using a machete to force the 55-year-old driver and his 16-year-old son out of the car.
Police said after the armed man was unable to start the sedan he returned to the ute, before making two further unsuccessful attempts to allegedly carjack a van and a 4WD, threatening those drivers with the machete.
Police said the man then continued north in the ute to a service station at Willow Tree where he was arrested by police a short time later.
After searching the ute, Police said two machetes were seized and taken for further examination.
Police said there are no reports of any injuries during the alleged attempted carjacking incidents.
The 32-year-old man has now been charged with 13 offences including:
The Wellington man was refused bail and was scheduled to appear at Tamworth Local Court on Thursday, July 14.
