Upper Hunter residents may notice helicopters flying very close to high voltage electricity lines in the area from Friday through to Sunday, but Transgrid says there's no reason to be concerned.
Over the next three days, Transgrid said it will be conducting inspections of transmission lines close to Muswellbrook, Scone and Singleton as part of its annual bushfire safety program.
Ian Davidson, the head of maintenance programs at Transgrid, said the helicopter patrols help identify any potential bushfire risks and assess the condition of towers and transmission lines.
"These annual safety inspections are an important part of our comprehensive maintenance program to ensure the transmission network is safe for the community and our staff," Mr Davidson said.
"The helicopters will fly along transmission lines across the Hunter and New England to allow us to identify any potential issues so we can make repairs before they become a problem."
Transgrid said a specialist team has been inspecting transmission lines and infrastructure on the Transgrid network since May to identify areas where trees and vegetation may be growing too close to lines and checking for any maintenance issues, with the patrols set to continue into August.
Transgrid said the helicopters used for the inspection patrols will fly at low altitude near transmission lines at approximately 50 kilometres per hour. As a result, Transgrid said property owners close to transmission lines may wish to secure livestock or horses that may be startled by the helicopters.
Transgrid said, weather permitting, it will inspect transmission lines across the following areas:
"We'd like to thank the community for their patience and understanding as we carry out these critical inspections to keep everyone safe and remind the public to always exercise caution around transmission lines and towers," Mr Davidson said.
For more information, contact the toll-free Transgrid hotline on 1800 222 537 or visit Transgrid's website.
