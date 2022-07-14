Transport for NSW (TfNSW) is advising motorists of changed overnight traffic conditions on the New England Highway north of Muswellbrook on Monday, July 18, as part of early enabling work for the Muswellbrook Bypass.
TfNSW will carry out the maintenance work between Burtons Lane and Koolbury Flats Row north of Muswellbrook, which includes removing an overhead structure housing point-to-point speed cameras.
TfNSW said the work will be carried out between 7pm on Monday, July 18 and 5am on Tuesday, July 19, with the work expected to be completed in one shift, weather permitting.
Temporary single lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place, which may affect travel times.
Oversize and over mass vehicles could be impacted and may need to park for one hour between 9:30pm and 10:30pm while the gantry is being removed.
TfNSW said ,otorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
