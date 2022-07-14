Conservation organisation Aussie Ark has captured footage of an endangered brush-tailed rock-wallaby joey at its Barrington Tops wildlife sanctuary.
Aussie Ark said the joey, thought to be about four months old, is the first to be confirmed at the group's conservation facilities during the 2022 season so far.
Hayley Shute, the manager of conservation at Aussie Ark, said the joey served as "a beacon of hope for the recovery of the species".
"Peeking inside that pouch and seeing that tiny joey curled up inside was nothing less than breathtaking," Ms Shute said.
"Brush-tailed rock-wallabies are so endangered and following the bushfires of 2020 they have suffered immense losses."
Aussie Ark said the successful breeding of the joey was a "great success" for the organisation's breeding program, which began in 2018 when the group established the first breeding program for the species.
The population of wild Brush-tailed rock-wallabies is in decline. with less than 20,000 expected to be left in the wild according to Aussie Ark.
Following the impact of the 2020 bushfires, which destroyed much of the species' habitat, Aussie Ark said it doubled its holding capacity for the rock-wallabies with the assistance of the Australian government's bushfire recovery program and the Foundation for Australia's Most Endangered (FAME).
The breeding program's facilities now include 12 breeding yards, which incorporate rock mounds to mimic the habitat of the wallabies.
The Brush-tailed rock-wallaby is found from South-Eastern Queensland to Western Victoria, roughly following the line of the Great Dividing Range, and Aussie Ark said their range has significantly declined, leaving remaining populations fragmented and vulnerable to further catastrophe.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
