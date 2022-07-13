Flying the coop: The essentials you need when moving out for the first time

So, you're moving out for the first time, congratulations!



This is an exciting and monumental time in your life, no more mum and dad telling you to eat your greens or go to bed at an acceptable hour, you make the rules now.



But, whilst your mind may be filled with thoughts of house parties, new local pubs and cafes, or maybe that you're now free to have a midnight snack whenever you want, there are a few logistical elements you may want to tick off before you dive straight into the fun stuff.



After all, mum and dad are no longer there to ensure your shelves are stocked with all the day-to-day items you may need.



With that in mind, we've compiled a list of all the essentials you may need, and broken them down into easy-to-follow categories, to ensure smooth sailing when you fly the coop for the first time.

Bedroom essentials

When you first move out, it's vital that you have the basics available, after all, the fun of sleeping on simply a mattress will wear off as soon as your back starts to give out.



So, if you've bid adieu to your childhood single bed, it's time to grab a bedframe.



From there, pick out at least one bedside table, both to add to the overall look of your room, but, also for the logistical need for storage.



When you first live out of home, you're sure to notice the plethora of items you have; in your childhood house they seemed to all have a place, but now that you've downsized, everything feels as though it's all lying on top of each other.



If your room doesn't come with a built-in wardrobe, it is essential to get one as soon as possible; even if there is one it's very often too small so investing in some extra storage options is paramount.



Now, that you have the skeleton of your room built, it's time to fill it up with all the smaller bits and bobs.



Pick up a pack of coat hangers, as well as at least two linen sets for your bed. If needed, purchase a lamp and some smaller storage options, to store fiddly pieces like charging cords or jewellery.

Bathroom and laundry essentials

Now that you've created a cohesive and comfortable environment within your bedroom, it's time to move into your bathroom.



Picking up some shampoo, conditioner and basic body wash is of course a staple, but don't forget toilet paper, these are one of those items that you may have previously been able to rely on your parents to purchase, but now it's up to you, and it's really not something that can be put off.



The same goes for towels, they are not something that you're really able to put off purchasing.



Pick up a pack of three different sets of towels so that you can have one out and ready to go, one in the wash, and one as a backup, just in case.



This should keep you covered and keep you safe from any bathroom mishaps.



From there grab basic cleaning products to ensure you keep up the basic level of hygiene required in the home.



Now, we move into the nitty gritty, the items you've likely avoided during the comfort of family home living.



Ensure you've got all your bases covered so that you can keep your clothes clean and presentable. Pick up a large pack of detergent as well as an ironing board.



If your space does not allow for a full-size one, there are plenty of smaller more compact versions available for purchase, and they are completely worth it, as they are without a doubt a necessity.

Living area essentials

You may be used to a home with all the ideal creature comforts and whilst that is still aspirational to work towards, initially, you just need to have the basics covered.



So, think furniture, what would suit your lifestyle best? Perhaps your home would work well with a large couch, or maybe you opt for a smaller couch and a few chairs to support it?



It is all dependent on your lifestyle. The next must-have is a coffee table.



Whilst this isn't as vital as chairs or a couch, it still is something that will be used daily and aids the overall presentability of the home, and is, therefore, a need.



Finally, there's the TV; thanks to computers a home without a television will not be a home without entertainment, but it's still something that if possible, should be purchased.



A TV not only acts as entertainment but also brings people together which is especially important if you're moving in with housemates.



Of course, after your home is basically furnished there are the basic cleaning supplies. This includes a vacuum, mop and a multipurpose cleaner.

Kitchen essentials

Finally, there is the kitchen. The kitchen requires fewer major pieces of furniture, but a lot of smaller items.



Ensure that your kitchen is fully stocked with cups, bowls, plates, glass or plastic cups, at least one or two mugs, and of course the basic utensils used to eat.



Once, you've got these items covered, move on to the next level of kitchenware, the electronics. A good microwave is a vital thing to own, as well as a toaster and a kettle.



Then there is the largest electronic you'll definitely be in need of, a fridge. Though these are large, they can often be found at a large variance of prices.



Though this seems like a lot of items, there's still more to come. Remember to have all your basic necessities covered, so take yourself out to purchase the bits and pieces you'll need to cook or prepare food.



These include a chopping board, oven mitts and trays, paper towels, Tupperware, measuring cups and spoons, and finally cleaning supplies like kitchen detergent and sponges.



Believe it or not, these are just the basics you'll need in order to move out, there's still a variety of other things you may need in order to have a more comfortable home.

