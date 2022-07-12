Hunter Valley News
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

How to claim your disaster recovery payment in Singleton and Muswellbrook

Updated July 12 2022 - 5:58am, first published 5:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Muswellbroook and Singleton have been added to an ever-growing list of disaster zones across NSW, making residents eligible for a one-off assistance payment of $1000.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.