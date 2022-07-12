Eight factors to consider when designing your new office space

Dreampods Group outline what to consider when designing your new office space.

This article is in partnership with Dreampods Group.

When it comes time to design your new office space, it's important to consider all the different factors that will impact how well your employees can work.



From the layout of the room to the type of lighting, each decision you make has an effect on employee productivity.



We have collaborated with Dreampods Group to bring you eight factors to keep in mind when designing your office space:

Be sure of your location

When you're choosing your office location, make sure it's accessible and visible. You don't want to be in a remote area that's difficult for clients or employees to find.



You also want your office to be in a location that's conducive to productivity. If you're in the middle of the city, for example, you'll have more distractions and noise than if you're in a more suburban area.

Don't neglect security

When designing your office space, don't forget to factor in security.



Make sure that the space is well-lit and that there are cameras and alarm systems in place. You should also consider hiring a security guard to patrol the premises.

Come up with a functional floor plan

When designing your office space, it's important to come up with a functional floor plan.



This will help ensure that your employees are able to work efficiently and effectively.



Here are some things to consider when creating your floor plan:

Size: Make sure to choose a size that is appropriate for your company.

Layout: Make sure to design a layout that is conducive to work.

Furniture: Choose furniture that is comfortable and ergonomic.

Lighting: Proper lighting is essential for a productive work environment.

Acoustics: Consider the acoustics of your office space when choosing materials and furniture.

Ventilation: Make sure your office space is well-ventilated to ensure a comfortable work environment.

Temperature: The temperature of your office space can impact employee productivity.

Views: Choose a location that has a pleasant view.

Consider employee comfort

When designing your new office space, it's important to consider employee comfort.



Not only will this make your employees happier and more productive, but it can also save you money in the long run. Here are a few things to keep in mind:

Give your employees plenty of natural light.

Make sure the temperature is comfortable.

Use ergonomic furniture and equipment.

Provide plenty of storage space.

By taking these factors into consideration, you can create an office space that is both comfortable and productive.

Incorporate energy efficiency

When you're designing your new office space, don't forget to factor in energy efficiency.



By incorporating energy-saving features into your design, you can reduce your energy costs and help the environment at the same time. Some things you can do to make your office more energy-efficient include:

Installing solar rebates panels.

Using energy-efficient lighting.

Installing double-paned windows.

Using energy-efficient appliances.

By incorporating energy efficiency into your office design, you can save money and help the environment at the same time.

Integrate cutting-edge office technology

When designing your office, it's important to consider the latest technology trends and how they can be incorporated into your space.



This includes everything from smart lighting and heating systems to video conferencing and collaboration tools. By incorporating the latest technology, you can create a more productive and efficient work environment for your team.

Create appropriate break space

Many workers feel the need to take a break from their work in order to stay focused and productive. However, not all break spaces are created equal.



When designing your new office space, be sure to create a break space that is both comfortable and inviting. This space should include comfortable seating, adequate lighting, and a source of fresh air.

Bottom line

Designing an office space can be a daunting task.



There are many factors to consider, such as the needs of your employees, the amount of natural light, and the layout of the space.



If you're planning to design a new office space, here are some factors to keep in mind:

The needs of your employees: What kind of work will they be doing? How many people will be working in the space? Do they need private offices or cubicles?

The amount of natural light: Will the space be well-lit by natural light? If not, you'll need to plan for artificial lighting.

The layout of the space: How will the space be laid out? Will it be an open floor plan or a more traditional office layout?

The furniture: What kind of furniture do you need? Do you need desks, chairs, and filing cabinets?

The technology: What kind of technology do you need? Do you need computers, printers, and scanners?

The broken space: What kind of break space do you need? Do you need a kitchen, a lounge area, or a game room?