Following the flood: clean up across the Hunter begins

The floods may be starting to subside but the challenge is far from over as residents across the Hunter turn their focus to recovery.
Muswellbrook and Singleton were among the LGAs in NSW to be declared disaster zones last week. Residents from both areas were forced to evacuate as flooding and heavy rain tore down power lines and inundated roads, low lying areas and buildings.
Broke residents were allowed back on Friday to start the arduous task of cleaning up - but without power or running water they likely won't be able to return home for weeks. Bulga also faces a mammoth clean-up task with entire sections of roads completely swept away.
"We don't have the funds to do the sorts of road repairs we are looking at, there's major damage and we still hadn't fixed everything that was ruined in the March 2022 flood," Singleton mayor Sue Moore said.
"If you look at the road at Bulga there's massive culvert pipes that have been thrown around like twigs, there's a whole section of road that's washed away and just gone."
Singleton Council has arranged for its waste management facility on Dyrring Rd, Fern Gully to take flood debris.
Residents and businesses from flood-affected areas in the Singleton local government area (LGA) can dispose of waste as a result of flooding from July flood event for free. Though Proof of residency must be presented on arrival to the weighbridge and staff will be inspecting loads to ensure the waste being disposed of is a direct result of the clean-up from the July 2022 floods. Hunter MP Dan Repacholi said it will be days and weeks before the true extent of the destruction comes to light.
"The repair bill - who knows, people have lost houses, it's not just the infrastructure but it's priceless the items some of them have lost," he said. "The state certainly needs to have a huge part to play in the rebuild, we are one of the biggest growth areas in the state and we send so much money to Sydney, right now we need it back."
In just 18 hours, the Broke, Bulga and Wollombi communities had raised more than $1000 towards its $50,000 goal to help victims of the floods.
Meanwhile, Farmers across the region were also forced to scramble to move stock to higher ground and face the consequences of yet another flood.
Local Land Services was offering support to those who required animal welfare assistance.
Producers impacted by recent flooding were being urged to contact the Agriculture and Animal Services Hotline on 1800 814 647.
The Department of Primary Industries and Local Land Services were working together as the Agricultural and Animal Services Functional Area (AASFA) to assist with emergency fodder or water supplies; livestock assessment and euthanasia and burial.
Incident Controller Ken Garne requests for assistance were building.
"More than 120 producers from across the Hunter and Greater Sydney regions have already called us this week, seeking feed for stranded livestock or veterinary inspections of impacted animals, and our team is here to help," said Mr Garner.
"It has been good to see so many proactive livestock owners taking steps to evacuate their stock early, and making provisions to see them cared for either on agistment or in one of the evacuation facilities," said Mr Garner.
"These centres will remain open for evacuated animals until it is safe for them to return or alternate agistment has been found."
He said there were many potential issues for producers to consider in the aftermath of major flooding.
In the short term, there was the immediate work involved in repairing infrastructure such as fence-lines and laneways and ensuring that immediate animal welfare responsibilities such as provision of adequate food, water and shelter are met.
"There have been widespread pasture losses across the region, which will further hamper local producers' ability to manage livestock nutritional needs for the remainder of winter," said Mr Garner.
"A very important consideration is the increased potential for certain livestock diseases. Our teams can provide advice for producers for ongoing management of their livestock health and welfare."
Meanwhile NSW Farmers President James Jackson says emergency payments to flood-affected communities was an important first step in helping people get through the flood disaster, but not the only step.
"People are hurting, and this money will help them meet some of their immediate needs as they deal with yet another natural disaster this year," Mr Jackson said.
"It is critical that the state and federal governments now offer the same sort of support they gave to farmers and businesses up north earlier in the year, because these natural disasters take a long time to recover from - both emotionally and financially."
