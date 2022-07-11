"The significant rain event in Sydney and the Hunter region has closed sporting fields and has made travel to the Port Stephens region unsafe," the PCYC stated. "The good news is that we are only deferring the event and plans are already underway to reschedule Nations to run later in 2022. Nations of Origin remains a very important event to PCYC NSW and we will do our best to make sure we hold it again this year so that our teams can once again come together to represent and celebrate their Aboriginal Nations in sport."