Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

PCYC postpones Nations of Origin days out from tournament start due to flooding, severe weather

Updated July 12 2022 - 6:08am, first published July 11 2022 - 11:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FLASHBACK: Nations of Origin rugby league action from the last tournament, held in 2019. The PCYC event, due to return to the region July 12-15, has been postponed.
WORIMI PROUD: Hunter River High School students Xanthiah Roach, 15, Brodie Langdon, 15, and Jackson Smith, 14, were set to represent the Worimi nation in the PCYC Nations of Origin tournament. Pictured with PCYC Port Stephens manager Travis Douglass and aboriginal education officer Brooke Roach.

Hunter Valley teams hoping to participate in the PCYC's Nations of Origin this week will have to wait until next school holidays as flooding across the Sydney and Hunter regions forced a postponement.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.