Muswellbrook Aquatic Centre opening postponed due to weather

Updated July 11 2022 - 10:59pm, first published 1:07am
DELAY: Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole was expected to officially open the centre last Wednesday.

Extreme weather and flooding has forced the opening of the Muswellbrook Aquatic Centre to be postponed.

