Extreme weather and flooding has forced the opening of the Muswellbrook Aquatic Centre to be postponed.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole was expected to officially open the centre last Wednesday.
The opening, which will include a community fun day, will be rescheduled for later in the year.
According to the Muswellbrook Shire Council, the centre will be open to the community 'as soon as practicable' with free entry for two weeks from opening day.
The new indoor pool facilities will include a new water activity park, warm water pool, spa and sauna, new kiosk, entrance and foyer and a party room.
According to the council, completion of the project had been delayed due to COVID.
For more information on its scheduled opening visit: pools.muswellbrook.nsw.gov.au/
