Water restrictions implemented across Muswellbrook amid heavy rainfall

Unprecedented rainfall across Muswellbrook resulted in temporary water restrictions across the Shire last week.
According to the council, the restrictions were triggered when rainfall increased the turbidity (the cloudiness or haziness) of the water in the Hunter River to its highest level and in turn, reduced the amount of water able to be drawn from the river.
The council was forced to temporarily implement Level 3 restrictions to ease pressure on the water supplies and assist in the production of clean water.
"Level 3 water restrictions should not prove to be too difficult at the moment," the council stated.
"However it will greatly assist council's water and wastewater team in producing clean water for the community."
Muswellbrook Shire Council lifted the restrictions on Monday morning.
Level 3 restrictions allow for 220 litres of water per person per day with people encouraged to restrict showers to four minutes.
